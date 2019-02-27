Funeral Services for June Snyder, 88, of Concord Township, will be 12:30, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio.Friends will be received one hour before the service, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.June was the daughter of Arthur John and Senia Mary (Sekki) Annala, born June 3, 1930, in Painesville.She passed away February 27, 2019 in Concord Township.June was a homemaker, a great baker, and was always willing to help people. She enjoyed travelling and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were most important to her.She is survived by her children, Gary (Patience) Snyder, Debbie (Mike) Roppel, Darlene (Paul) Shively, Jerry (Judy) Snyder, Judy (Dave) Lawrence, and Melody (George) Rysavy; grandchildren, Matt (Ruth) Redmond, Julie Redmond, Jeremy (Alison) Starcher, Benjamin (Carla) Smith, Kayleigh (Rodney) Vomberg, Tom (Jessie Eramo) Rysavy, Steve (Ashley Robichaux) Rysavy, Michelle (Nick Fyffe) Rysavy, Becca (Sheldon) Yoder, Rachel (Nick) Hartley, Lisa Sparks and Julie Panzera; great-grandchildren, Emory, Haleigh, Alana, Chase, and Eve; sister, Eileen Daniels.June was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde V. Snyder in 1995; her parents; two sisters and two brothers.In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road #270, Valley View, Ohio 44125. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary