News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for June Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Snyder Obituary
Funeral Services for June Snyder, 88, of Concord Township, will be 12:30, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio.Friends will be received one hour before the service, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.June was the daughter of Arthur John and Senia Mary (Sekki) Annala, born June 3, 1930, in Painesville.She passed away February 27, 2019 in Concord Township.June was a homemaker, a great baker, and was always willing to help people. She enjoyed travelling and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were most important to her.She is survived by her children, Gary (Patience) Snyder, Debbie (Mike) Roppel, Darlene (Paul) Shively, Jerry (Judy) Snyder, Judy (Dave) Lawrence, and Melody (George) Rysavy; grandchildren, Matt (Ruth) Redmond, Julie Redmond, Jeremy (Alison) Starcher, Benjamin (Carla) Smith, Kayleigh (Rodney) Vomberg, Tom (Jessie Eramo) Rysavy, Steve (Ashley Robichaux) Rysavy, Michelle (Nick Fyffe) Rysavy, Becca (Sheldon) Yoder, Rachel (Nick) Hartley, Lisa Sparks and Julie Panzera; great-grandchildren, Emory, Haleigh, Alana, Chase, and Eve; sister, Eileen Daniels.June was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde V. Snyder in 1995; her parents; two sisters and two brothers.In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road #270, Valley View, Ohio 44125.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now