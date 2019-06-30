News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Whitehaven Memorial Park
June Yvonne Stasun


1938 - 2019
June Yvonne Stasun Obituary
June Yvonne Stasun, age 81, of Willowick, passed away June 30, 2019 at the Hospice of Western Reserve. She was born June 14, 1938 in Cleveland. June attained her Master’s Degree in education in Mathematics and Science from Kent State. June taught mathematics and science at Willoughby-Eastlake Junior High School for over forty years. She loved her career as a teacher and was described as an “institution at the school” by a former pupil. June ran extracurricular programs at her school including the Model Rocket Club and the Ham Radio Club. She also pursued a great many other hobbies with enthusiasm. Her love of birding and travel led her to visit all 50 states, most of which she drove to herself. Her love of classical music led her to a lifetime of playing the violin. A childhood passion for building model airplanes led to June obtaining her pilots license later in life, with an additional instrument rating.June is survived by her brother, Dr. Kenneth Stasun and his wife Kathleen, as well as her niece, Katelin, and nephew Kevin.Her death was preceded by her parents Louis Stasun and Iva Stasun. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and community leader who helped shape the future of forty plus years of students. We miss you June.A committal service will be held at Whitehaven Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30am. June’s Final resting place will be next to her parents also at Whitehaven Memorial Park at 615 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143.
Published in News-Herald on July 1, 2019
