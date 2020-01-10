|
|
After a two-year-and-three-month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Justin Robert Hostutler, 34, died peacefully at his parents’ home, surrounded by family and an inordinate amount of love. The pain of losing this remarkable man is only bearable because we know Justin rests in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Justin was a loving and devoted husband to Lisa, of almost 10 years; and an adoring father to Christopher, 3, and twins, Ella and Emily, 2. He taught his parents the meaning of unconditional love and had an irreplaceable bond with his beautiful sister, Julianne. Justin was an avid sports enthusiast, historian and impersonator. He is surely entertaining his heaven mates with his vast knowledge and statistics of every baseball and football team, player and coach. With his Bachelor’s in Science Education, he interned at Grand River Academy and went on to teach Integrated Social Studies at Bloomfield Mespo High School for the past 12 years. He often said his students taught him more than he could ever teach them. He praised God every day for them and the supportive staff at this remarkable school. As a strong man of faith, Justin was a member of the Knights of Columbus Geauga Council 3304 as Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator in the 4th degree Cardinal Newman Assembly 837. He served his Church of St. Helen as Eucharistic Minister, Pre Cana and Men’s Renewal team. He loved baseball and football, umpired since he was 14 years old, served as Secretary for the Geauga County Umpire Association and officiated football as a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association and served as Vice President of the Northeast Ohio Football Officials Association. Justin was a member of Pro Football’s Ultimate Fan Association and was inducted at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Justin leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa; children, Christopher, Ella and Emily; parents, Bob and Kathleen; sister, Julianne Tanner; brother-in-law, Josh Tanner; and niece, Lilly; grandfather, Harold Hostutler; mother- and father-in-law, Mike and Peggy Peters; sister-in-law, Sandy Peters; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and devoted dogs, Isabelle, Moses and Brutus. Calling hours are Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. Additional viewing and calling hours will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m at St. Helen Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd. (Rt 87), Newbury Twp, OH 44065 with mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery with a lunch celebration of Justin’s Life at St. Mary’s church banquet hall, 401 North St., Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lisa Hostutler, c/o of Bob and Kathy Hostutler, PO Box 672, Chardon, OH 44024 to support the future of Justin’s children or contribute to any . The family would like to express our love and gratitude to all the caring friends and family who have supported Justin and all of us in this journey. We continually felt your love and prayers every day. Online video tribute and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020