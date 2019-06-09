|
Justina Yoe was a longtime resident of Madison, Ohio. She died the 1st of June at the Palm Valley Care Center in Goodyear, Arizona. Born July 13, 1923 in Painesville, Ohio. Justina grew up in Fairport Harbor and graduated from Harding High School where she was crowned homecoming queen. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking for her family. She was the first female member of the Madison Flying Club and was on the Madison Press Bowling Team. She was an active contributor along side her husband in establishing W.S. Yoe's Nursery Inc. in 1947. Justina is preceded in death by her husband, William S. Yoe Sr.; her parents, Louis and Mary Sutch; her siblings, Pearl Pastor, Joe Sutch, Margaret Easterbrook, Louis Sutch, Clara Kish, Steve Sutch, Julius Sutch and grandson, Greyson Yoe. She is survived by her daughter, Ilona "Sis" Kovats; sons, Terry (Barb) Yoe, William S. Yoe Jr.; grandchildren, Tracy Yoe, Kelly (Dave) Lillback, Steve Yoe, Chris Kovats, Dev Kovats, Pete Kovats, Nick Kovats (Courtney), and Paul (Jen) Yoe; including sixteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 1:30 PM at the Madison Kingdom Hall (7320 Middle Ridge Road, Madison 44057).
Published in The News-Herald on June 10, 2019