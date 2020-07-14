Karen A. Washington, of Chardon, passed away peacefully in her home with the company of her husband on April 4, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on July 26, 1942, to Vincent and Dorothy (Svoboda) Gigliotti. Karen was a graduate of Burton High School. She was a long-standing parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Chardon. Karen showed her love of God through her selfless acts of humility and kindness. Karen blossomed in the Christmas season. She showered struggling families, as well as her loved ones, with gifts, affection, and prayers. Karen also blessed those she loved with her cooking expertise. Her tasty creations had a universal language that proclaimed the importance of gathering, family, and laughter. No one ever left her kitchen without an abundance of joy and a happy stomach. Besides her hobbies, her main passion was caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. There is nothing in this life that she cherished more than the company of those she loved. Survivors include her beloved husband, John Washington; daughter, Janet Loftus; sons, Bill (Kathy) Washington and Mike (Laura) Washington; her seven grandchildren, Eric Loftus, Kelly (Chris) Blakely, Bridget and Clay Washington, Emily, Natalie, and Michael Washington; brother, Richard Gigliotti; sister, Diane Collins; sister, Dorothy (Kurt) Hoffacker; brother, Vincent (Kathy) Gigliotti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Dorothy Gigliotti. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the St. Mary Catholic Church, (Banquet Room), 401 North Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com
.