Karen Ann Morris, age 65. Loving daughter of John (deceased) and Florence (nee Koziara). Dearest sister of Deborah (Fred Kitchen, deceased) and John (Jodi). Aunt of Sara and Amanda. Cousin of many. Companion of John Yager. Devoted canine mom to Zeke and Max. Visitation on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at DeJohn Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. Funeral service Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor. Interment St. Theodosius Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 4, 2020