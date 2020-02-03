News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Morris

Add a Memory
Karen Ann Morris Obituary
Karen Ann Morris, age 65. Loving daughter of John (deceased) and Florence (nee Koziara). Dearest sister of Deborah (Fred Kitchen, deceased) and John (Jodi). Aunt of Sara and Amanda. Cousin of many. Companion of John Yager. Devoted canine mom to Zeke and Max. Visitation on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at DeJohn Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. Funeral service Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor. Interment St. Theodosius Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now