Karen Jane Simpson, age 69, of Painesville Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born August 18, 1949 to the late William and Margaret “Peggy” Simpson. Karen attended Collinwood High School, before entering the workforce becoming an important team member of a large Cleveland corporate food broker. Karen took time to raise her two girls while coaching cheerleading at North High School, and working part time in the admissions office at Lakeland Community College. Inspired by working in higher education, she attended Lakeland Community College as a student earning an Associate of Applied Science in Ophthalmology. As a Certified Ophthalmic Technician Karen finished her professional career with the world renowned Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute.Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Karen’s passion and delight. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with friends, and golfing with her beloved companion, Rich. Ruby, their golden doodle, brought her immense joy and comfort for the past five years including her final hours, curled up on the bed by her side.Karen is the loving companion for the past 20 years of Richard Dettling; loving mother of Laurie (Rich) Phillips of Concord Twp and Lisa (Ed) Rendek of Mentor; beloved grandmother of Richie, Meghan, and Maya Phillips and Karyn and Eddie Rendek; sister of Byron (Mary) Simpson, Alan (Kathy) Simpson and the late William Simpson III; sister-in-law of Carol Simpson; and aunt to many.Visitation will be held 2 to 5 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM Saturday at the funeral home.The family wishes to thank Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., Suite 10/ RK30 Independence, OH 44131, and The ALS Association, Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd., Ste. 403, Independence, OH 44131 who comforted and cared for her during her final days. Please consider these organizations for donations in Karen’s honor.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit:www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019