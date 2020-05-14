Karen Jean (Blake) Densmore, age 76, of Perry, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 3, 1944, in Royal Oak, MI, the daughter of John L. and Elizabeth M. (Perkins) Beach. She married Donald J. “Don” Densmore on September 12, 2004. Karen was a retired secretary, having worked for Leaderdogs for the Blind. Her greatest joy was spending time outdoors creating beauty in her gardens and all who passed by enjoyed their breathtaking gardens and landscape. She was a lover of Jesus, active with her church family of Perry First Baptist. She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Tammy L. (Bartlett) Ward; son, William D. (Tracy) Blake; niece, Debbie Buckner; step-daughters, Jane A. (David) Steger, Carole (James) Cox, Diane M. (Scot Stone) Brown; step-sons, Richard D. (Mary) Densmore, Thomas M. (Marisue) Densmore, Jonathan T. (Wendy) Densmore; sisters, Carol Compton, Kathy (Kenneth) Lukowski; seven grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Beach; and first husband, William C. Blake. Contributions can be made in memory of Karen Densmore to Perry First Baptist Church, 3918 Main Street, Perry, OH 44081. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.