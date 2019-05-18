Home

Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willo-Hill Baptist Church
4200 OH-306
Willoughby, OH
Karen L. Walker, beloved daughter of mother, Judy Walker, and sister of Jeff Walker, and a lifelong resident of Lake County, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born May 6, 1959. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; and brother, David. Memorial services will be held at Willo-Hill Baptist Church, 4200 OH-306, Willoughby, on Wed., May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Food will be provided.Contributions can be made to the Karen Walker Scholarship fund for the Awanas at Willo-Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019
