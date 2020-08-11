Karen Maxine Valore, age 77, of Mentor, died on August 8, 2020, at Lake Med Nursing Home. She was born on February 18, 1943, to the late Curt and Eleanor Tompkins. Karen was an LPN and worked for Lake Hospital System, Redding Resources, and Home Instead Homecare. She enjoyed baking, flower gardening, watching QVC, dancing, traveling to Oglebay to spend time with the family during the holidays and viewing the Christmas lights, and traveling to Pennsylvania to visit family. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her grandsons and loved attending music concerts and sporting events. Karen is survived by her husband, Frank; children, Todd (Victoria) Valore and Jennifer (Chris) Roberts; grandsons, Ryan Valore and Anthony Roberts; and brother, Rich (Chris) Tompkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Pat Valore. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org
. Online condolences available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.