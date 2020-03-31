|
Karen S. Isabella (Pike), age 52, of Perry, OH passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family, listening to her favorite music and looking through pictures. Born Jan. 26, 1968 in Painesville to Carol (nee: Krouse) and Donald Pike, she had lived in Perry for 13 years prior to that, she lived in Madison for 11 years. She loved spending time with her grandkids and fur babies. She also enjoyed her some racing. Survivors include her husband and love of her life, Jackie J. Isabella Jr. of 26 years; son, Jeffery (Mandy) Carr of Perry; daughters, Manda Isabella of Perry, Jacqueline (Isabella) Washington of Perry, Christina (Isabella) Ryle of North Carolina; mother, Carol Pike of Madison; sisters, Rose Palumbo of Mentor and Joyce McClaugherty of West Virginia; mother-in-law, Juanita (Dave) Landeg of Fairport; sister-in-law, Christina (Bob) Spicer of Mentor; father-in-law, Jackie (Peggy) J. Isabella Sr. of Painesville; three nieces and six nephews; two great-nieces and one great-nephew; one grandson and six granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Pike Sr.; and siblings, Donald Pike Jr. and Sandy Vicini and Bruce Pike. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Donations suggested to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville. Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020