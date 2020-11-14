A Funeral Service for Karen S. Thomas, age 70, of Madison will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mulqueeny Spear Funeral Home, 312 Eagle Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Madison.Karen was born April 30, 1950 in Painesville to Michael J. & Helen P. (Davis) Kapostasy. She passed away November 12, 2020 at her residence in Madison with her son by her side.Karen was a chemist for Avery Dennison for over 31 years, retiring in 2005. She received her master’s degree in Anthropology from Case Western Reserve University and her BS in Chemistry from Lake Erie College. Karen enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos and loved to go shopping. She was a very compassionate person, always helping others and she lived to serve others.Karen is survived by her sons, Michael “Moose” Thomas and Mark F. Thomas; brothers, William (Jenni) Kapostasy, Michael (Janet) Kapostasy, Roger Kapostasy, and Stephen (Mary Ann) Kapostasy; sisters, Patricia (Karl) Carlson, Nancy Carlson, Elizabeth (Timothy) Muzzin, and Deborah (Charles) Bramley.She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Thomas in 1991; brothers, Arthur and Richard Kapostasy and her parents.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.