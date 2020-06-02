Karl Heinz Brunstetter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Heinz Brunstetter, age 67, of Willoughby, passed away May 30, 2020, at Lake West Hospital. Karl was born in Munich, Germany to Russell and Rosa Brunstetter. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Brunstetter; brother, Simon (Marilue) Brunstetter; brother-in-law, Bill Incorvia; many nieces and nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carlana (Nicholson) Brunstetter; sisters, Rose Incorvia, Sue Hein; and his parents. Private family service will be Thursday, June 4th at Zion Lutheran Church, Painesville, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved