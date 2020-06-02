Karl Heinz Brunstetter, age 67, of Willoughby, passed away May 30, 2020, at Lake West Hospital. Karl was born in Munich, Germany to Russell and Rosa Brunstetter. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Brunstetter; brother, Simon (Marilue) Brunstetter; brother-in-law, Bill Incorvia; many nieces and nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carlana (Nicholson) Brunstetter; sisters, Rose Incorvia, Sue Hein; and his parents. Private family service will be Thursday, June 4th at Zion Lutheran Church, Painesville, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store