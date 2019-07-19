Home

Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, OH 44004
440-964-7777
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
8592 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH
Karl Krause Obituary
Karl Krause, age 88, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2019. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marjorie (nee Piotrowski); his wife, Lona (nee Preston); son, Steven; and sisters, Mary and Helen Jaros. Loving father of Margaret Barrett, Kathleen (Brett) Hale, and John (Tina); devoted grandfather to Aron (Tracy) Hale, Daniel Krause Gabrielle Barrett, Justin Barrett, and Arielle (Carl) Krause. Karl graduated from Euclid High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict. Karl had a long and fruitful career with Ohio Bell. He was an avid golfer and self-taught naturalist. Karl shared his love and knowledge of nature with family and friends, teaching his children and grandchildren to fish and appreciate the outdoors. Karl was mischievous and known for playing practical jokes and telling comic stories with flawless timing. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve. The Czup Funeral Home, 1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, is handling the services for Karl's family.
Published in News-Herald on July 20, 2019
