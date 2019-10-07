Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
306 Lounge
7377 Lakeshore Blvd
Karl Michael Vest Obituary
Karl Michael Vest, 58, Cleveland, formerly of Mentor. He was born Sept. 18, 1960 and died Sept. 10, 2019 in his home. He was known as and addressed himself as Karl with a "K." Karl always had a joke to tell. Karl loved life, fishing, and the Browns, Indians and Buckeyes. He will be missed by his family, friends, and special friend, Halle Manes.He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Ruth "Jinx" Vest; and infant brother, David Micheal. He is survived by his brother, Mark, and sister-in-law, Dee; niece, Hanna; and nephew, Zakk; and many cousins. Celebration of Life will be held at 306 Lounge, 7377 Lakeshore Blvd., on October 20, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring your Karl stories!
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
