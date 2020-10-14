Funeral services for Karolyn L. (Lynch) Davoli, 91, of Willoughby, will be 12 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 10 AM – 12 PM Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Social distancing measures will be enforced and masks are required.Karolyn passed away October 13, 2020 in Willoughby. Born March 28, 1929 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, she has been a resident of Willoughby for over 65 years.Karolyn was a Registered Nurse retiring from The Lake County Health Department. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.Karolyn enjoyed knitting and she made over 600 cross in a pockets that were distributed across the country. She also knitted many mittens and hats that decorated Christmas trees during the holidays. She initiated the “Knitter Bugs” and loved playing her dulcimer at the Willoughby Senior Center.Survivors include her children, Robert (Cecilia) Davoli and Diane (Michael) Davis; grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren) Davis, Lauren (Tomi Reichard) Davis, Melanie (fiancé Fate McAfee) Davis; great-grandson, Jet Reichard; brother, William (JoAnn) Lynch; sister, Barbara Fitzmaurice; sister-in-law, Luella Bell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Davoli Sr. in 2013. Her parents, Karl and Antoinette (Liebermann) Lynch and her sister, Kay Nelson are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Unity Cemetery in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.Family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tributewww.davisbabcock.com