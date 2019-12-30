|
Karren Stalker Bryson, age 75, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away December 3, 2019 at home. She was born September 16, 1944 in Painesville, OH. She lived in Fort Myers for 25 years, formerly living in Miami Lakes, FL. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1962 and was Homecoming Queen of her class. She graduated from Business College in Columbus, OH. After retiring, she earned her Paralegal degree. She loved playing tennis and for several years, volunteered as an usher for pro tennis tournaments. She was an international world traveler. She worked for Parker Hannifin as an executive secretary in the Patent department for 15 years; and had worked at Beckman-Coulter; as a flight attendant; and as a car show model. She was also a cookware representative for Meyer Corp. and assisted Martin Yan in demonstrations. Survivors include her sisters, Kimberly (Lawrence) Kary of Jefferson, OH, Kristine (James) Treadwell of Tucson, AZ; niece, Dr. Katrina (Dr. Christopher) Nicholas; great nieces, Kalista, Kressida, and Kassandra Nicholas of Burlingame, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathaleen (Dominish); father, Merwin R. Stalker, Sr.; husband, Kenneth F. Bryson; brother, Merwin "Rusty" Stalker, Jr. There will be a burial at Riverside Cemetery in the summer of 2020, a notice will follow.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019