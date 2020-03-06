|
|
Kasey Hart Marlow, 41, of Merced, California, passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 while jogging after work. He was born on July 28th, 1978 in Mayfield Heights, Ohio to Sallie and Kip Marlow. He is survived by his wife, Kerri (Merced, CA); parents, Kip and Sallie (Willoughby, OH); brothers, Kurt (Madison Township, OH) and Kevin (North Ridgeville, OH). A beloved husband, step-father, brother, son, uncle, and nephew, Kasey lived a Christian life and found happiness running respite houses for the homeless in Los Banos, California. He held a special bond with his great uncle, Wayne Hague, of Merced, CA, who helped him find his Christian path. He was a graduate of Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, OH) and Miami University (Oxford, OH). He also attended Regents College in London, England. An avid sports fan, Kasey enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and football in his youth and loved jogging in his later years. He was also a very passionate follower of Cleveland sports teams. Kasey will be remembered for his great sense of humor and having hundreds of friends around the country, and will be tremendously missed by all. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Merced County Rescue Mission, 644 West 20th Street, Merced, CA 95340. Memorial Services will be held at Gilmour Academy in late July. Date and time to be determined.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020