Katarina Pauer (nee Sterl), age 90, passed away on October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (Johann) Pauer; loving mother of Joseph and Anne Grbavac (deceased); cherished grandmother of Kristine Grbavac and Steven (Ruzica) Grbavac; proud great-grandmother of Isabella, Anna, and Matthew; sister of Matias and four deceased siblings.Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday October 20, 2020 at St. Paul’s Croatian Parish, 1369 E. 40th Street, Cleveland (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Jakubs & Son Funeral Home of Cleveland is handling arrangements.