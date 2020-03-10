|
Kathaleen T. “Kathy” Young, 72, of Leroy Township, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by family at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born May 27, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., Kathy had been a resident of Lake County for 46 years, living in Eastlake before moving to Leroy Township. Kathaleen was a member of Willo-Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed staying on top of technology trends and using her skills to help propel and support her husband’s political career. She spent her free time reading murder mysteries, making her loved ones laugh, and being surrounded by her grandchildren. She also loved traveling and was a worldwide traveler, especially enjoying her visits to the Napa Valley region. Kathaleen was the beloved wife and partner of 45 years to Ronald E. Young (Entrepreneur, former State Legislator and current Lake County Commissioner); loving mother and matriarch to their five daughters, Tammy T. (Mike) Sadowski, Melissa C. (Rickey) Garrett, Gayle A. Young, Katie M. (Rob) Netherton and Donna N. Young; and cherished grandmother of Oliver, Major and Lincoln. Professionally, she led the Information Technology department at Technical Employment Services Inc., a family owned company for over 20 years. After the sale of Tech Employment, she became the IT Director for TES Properties from 2014 to present. Additionally, she successfully served as the Campaign Manager and Treasurer for many of Ron’s successful political campaigns, and became recognized state-wide for her accomplishments. However, she always considered the pride of her life to be her five beautiful daughters. Tammy (Published Author and HR Director), Melissa (owner of a successful placement firm in Austin), Gayle (Registration Coordinator at the Lake County Board of Elections), Katie (Award-Winning Filmmaker and Consultant) and Donna (Account Manager). She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Gibson. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Private family interment will be in Williams Cemetery in Leroy Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020