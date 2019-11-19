|
Katherine "Kate" A. O’Donnell (nee Thoren), age 63, beloved wife for 36 years of Thomas O’Donnell; loving mother of Mark (Crista), Sarah (Mike Mantilla), Matthew (Shane Hollon) and Daniel; devoted grandmother of Sophia, Abi, Evan, and Avery; cherished daughter of the late Ralph (Nancy) Thoren and Elaine Thoren; dearest sister of Susan Smith, Roger (Mary Beth) and Raymond (Kathy); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Kate to Holden Arboretum Forest and Gardens, 9500 Sperry Road, Kirtland, OH 44094. Kate was born on March 12, 1956 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on November 16, 2019. A 1974 graduate of Mayfield High School, she continued her education by receiving a certification as a medical assistant, and proudly worked as the school nurse for the Willoughby-Eastlake schools. Kate was also formerly a dedicated President of Adrian Elementary’s PTA and Environmental Club. She enjoyed being involved and gave her all to everything she was a part of, including her involvement in the Women’s Sailing Association and as Day Camp Director of the Boy Scouts. Kate and Tom were lifelong partners and friends, and this meant that she was not only his number one fan on the golf course, but his coach as well. In her spare time, she relished being outdoors in the beauty of nature, skiing, sailing, baking, and decorating cakes. However, being a mom and grammy gave her the most enjoyment in life. Kate was fierce, warm, loving, and comforting to everyone, and for that she will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Kate at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019