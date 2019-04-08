|
Funeral Mass for Katherine A. “Kay” (nee Reilly) Rich, 75, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor.Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Kay passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.Born December 21, 1943, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for 45 years, living in Mentor.Kay was a graduate of St. Aloysius Grade School and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1961. She was a member of St. John Vianney Church of Mentor, founding mother of All Saints School in Wickliffe, and 2007 Honoree of the St. John Vianney Celtic Ball. She was an active member of the Irish American Club East Side, Inc. in Euclid and the Christ Child Society.She enjoyed bowling, golf, boating, bus trips, reading, playing pinochle with friends for 40 years, cruising and vacationing with many family and friends. Kay loved hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners for 40 years, but most of all having everyone for the Slovak Easter Breakfast. Supporting and watching her grandchildren was very special, she was their “Biggest Fan.”Kay served as a corporate secretary and treasurer for C.R. Grinding, in Mentor.Kay was the loving wife of 51 years to Gerald J. Rich; beloved mother of Brian P. Rich (Jen Laughlin), Dan J. (Sherri) Rich, and John G. Rich; loving and cherished grandmother of Lindsey, Seth and Colton; sister of Mary Gibbons, Peter Reilly and Eilleen (Gary) Gall; and Godmother of Mary O’Malley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Katherine (nee Coyne) Reilly; and brother-in-law, Harry Gibbons.Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Family suggest donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197 or Christ Child Society, 9534 Mentor Ave., Suite #7, Mentor, OH 44060.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019