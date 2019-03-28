Home

Katherine "Katie" Dore

Katherine "Katie" Dore Obituary
Katherine "Katie" Dore passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of Art and Bridget Griffin; loving sister of Nicholas Dore (deceased), Nathaniel Dore, and Benjamin Dore (Vanessa, deceased), and Ahmad and Alonzo Griffin and Aubray Green; dear granddaughter of Judi Wilt; aunt and cousin to many.Friends may call Sunday, March 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home, 21900 Euclid Ave., Euclid, OH 44117, where a service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
