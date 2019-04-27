|
|
Katherine H. Petros (nee Halos) age 96, beloved wife of the late Peter; loving mother of Diane Piecuch, John (wife Carol), and the late Marlene Chongris; devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother of many; preceded in death by her brothers & sisters; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Contributions may be made in memory Katherine to the Geauga Humane Society, P.O. Box 116, Novelty, Ohio 44072 or the 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.Prayers of Christian Burial, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Entombment following at Whitehaven Memorial Park. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Katherine at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (Between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday Morning 10 AM - 12 noon.Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019