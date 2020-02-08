|
|
Katherine L. Lazar, 62, of Mentor, passed away, February 4, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center, Concord. She was born October 19, 1957, in Franklin County, Ohio.Katherine worked for Mentor United Methodist Preschool, Caring Tree Preschool, KinderCare Day Care, and was a super Mom! Her favorite hobby was music and teaching children the value of it. She was a great vocalist - singing in the Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church Praise Team, Mentor Presbyterian Church (St. Paul’s) choirs, and the Lakeland Community College chorus. She was in the Touring choir of Grove City College, PA and Triple Trio of Mount Lebanon, PAKatherine enjoyed talking and helping every one she came into contact with! She led the Lake County MS support group. Her favorite place was Michigan’s Mackinaw Island.Katherine is survived by her husband of 40 years, Arthur “Art” Lazar; children, Andrew (Nicole), Amanda and Molly Lazar; grandchildren, Lucas and Elliott Lazar; aunt, Constance Lorch Osler; father-in-law, Arthur Lazar and sister-in-law, Frances Ann Lazar.Preceding her in death are her parents, Richard and Mary Frances Lorch and grandmother, Pansy Juanita Meadows French.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Monday, February, 10, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church, 9514 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. Mentor, OH 44060. A private family burial will take place in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.Contributions may be made in memory of Katherine to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020