Katherine M. "Kaye" Stabilla, age 86, of Willowick, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born in Tower Hill #2, PA, on February 23, 1933, to the late Joseph and Eva Dudash. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In her free time, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and collecting butterflies. Katherine is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Stabilla; and her grandson, Jacob Stabilla. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Charles, whom she will be reunited with again on the day of their 66th wedding anniversary. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Marusiak. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Monreal Funeral Home. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019