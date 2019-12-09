Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Katherine Pitts


1923 - 2019
Katherine Pitts Obituary
Private family services have been held for Katherine (Kekic) Pitts, 96, formerly of Willoughby. Mrs. Pitts passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. Born August 27, 1923 in Cleveland, she had lived in Willoughby for more than 50 years. Survivors are her daughters, Joanie Pitts and Donna (Kermit) Mayner; grandchildren, Jessica (Jonathan Meier) Stillman, Melissa (Tim Leach) Stillman; great-granddaughter, Brooke Stillman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; her son, Timothy; and her grandson, Billy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
