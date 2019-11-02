Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Ridge United Methodist Church
Concord Twp.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Wheelock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine (Crane) Wheelock


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine (Crane) Wheelock Obituary
Katherine (Crane) Wheelock, age 97 of Mentor, passed away October 23, 2019, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands Assisted Living in Concord Twp. She was born July 21, 1922, in Abilene, Kansas, the second of ten children born to Howard and Mary Jane (Menges) Crane. Katherine survived all of her brothers and sisters.Katherine, also known as Kay, was married to Norman R. Wheelock in March of 1944 in Salina, Kansas. Until he passed away in January 2019, they had been married for 74 years. Mrs. Wheelock had been a longtime and active member of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church. While living in Mentor she served as a volunteer for the Lake County office of the Ohio State University Extension Service. Among her other volunteer interests were the Lake County NAMI (formerly Neighboring), a grassroots organization of individuals whose lives have been affected by mental illness.She is survived by her son, Howard Blaine Wheelock; daughters, Cheryl L. Wheelock-Hall and Elaine M. Wheelock-Swyer; grandchildren, Renee M. Hall, William W. Swyer, Michael W. Swyer, and Mary Swyer-Placek and five great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Norman.A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sunday November 10, 2019 at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Concord Twp., OH 44060. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Wheelock’s memory to Hope Ridge United Methodist Church or to NAMI of Lake County Ohio. (https://namilakecountyohio.org/)Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -