Katherine (Crane) Wheelock, age 97 of Mentor, passed away October 23, 2019, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands Assisted Living in Concord Twp. She was born July 21, 1922, in Abilene, Kansas, the second of ten children born to Howard and Mary Jane (Menges) Crane. Katherine survived all of her brothers and sisters.Katherine, also known as Kay, was married to Norman R. Wheelock in March of 1944 in Salina, Kansas. Until he passed away in January 2019, they had been married for 74 years. Mrs. Wheelock had been a longtime and active member of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church. While living in Mentor she served as a volunteer for the Lake County office of the Ohio State University Extension Service. Among her other volunteer interests were the Lake County NAMI (formerly Neighboring), a grassroots organization of individuals whose lives have been affected by mental illness.She is survived by her son, Howard Blaine Wheelock; daughters, Cheryl L. Wheelock-Hall and Elaine M. Wheelock-Swyer; grandchildren, Renee M. Hall, William W. Swyer, Michael W. Swyer, and Mary Swyer-Placek and five great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Norman.A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sunday November 10, 2019 at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Concord Twp., OH 44060. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Wheelock’s memory to Hope Ridge United Methodist Church or to NAMI of Lake County Ohio. (https://namilakecountyohio.org/)Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019