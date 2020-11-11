1/
Kathleen A. DeBernardi, 77, of Mentor, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.Born Jan. 17, 1943, in Cleveland, she had lived in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor 50 years ago.Kathleen was a longtime member of the Irish American Club-East Side Inc., in Euclid and a camping group called the “Cardinal Lows,” and enjoyed crafting.She had been a dog and pet groomer for 18 years, prior to her retirement as the owner and operator of “Love is Dog Grooming,” in Mentor and Lake County.Kathleen was the loving mother of Ken (Claudina) DeBernardi, Kim (Luann) DeBernardi, Kevin (Debbie) DeBernardi, and Dana (Tom) Shutty; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Luke, Carson, Trent, Ethan, Nolan, Brett, Brittany, Lindsay and Sophia; great-grandmother of Ellie; and sister of Jim Flanagan, Maureen (Tony) Pucell, Eileen (Bob Matthews) Tucci, and Jack (Roberta) Flanagan. She was dearly loved aunt of many nieces and nephews; and also leaves her cat, “Crickett.”She was preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Helen C. “Kay” (nee Duffy) Flanagan; and brother-in-law, Lawrence “Larry” Tucci.Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


