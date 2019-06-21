Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Kathleen Ann "Katie" Turk

Kathleen Ann "Katie" Turk Obituary
Kathleen "Katie" Ann Turk, age 34, of Chardon, died on June 21, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1984 in Painesville. Katie was the Valedictorian of her Chardon High School class of 2002. She furthered her education at Baldwin Wallace College and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 2006. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed caring for her parents and grandmother. Katie is survived by her father, Joseph "Mike" Turk; mother, Claudia Turk; grandmother, Lois Harrington; and aunt, Linda Giordano. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Turk; grandfathers, Joseph Turk, and William Harrington; and Godparents, Mary Ann and John Hatala. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio. Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019
