Funeral Mass for Kathleen B. Durkin (nee Corcoran), 76, of Willowick, will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick.
Mrs. Durkin passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.
Born Feb. 23, 1943, in East Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for 50 years, living in Willowick.
Kathie was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Willowick, The Irish-American Club East Side Inc. of Euclid, and the Irish Quilters of the I.A. Club. She loved Tuesday lunches with the girls and enjoyed casino trips. Kathie also loved and treasured spending time with her grandkids.
She was the loving mother of Colleen A. Durkin (Emilio Llinas), Kevin T. (Kristine) Durkin, and Dennis E. (Christine) Durkin; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Thomas, Colin, Ryan, and Sean; sister of James (Margaret) Corcoran, and Patricia (William) Homan; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Kathie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Thomas Durkin (1994); parents, John and Nora (nee O’Donnell) Corcoran; and brother, Robert Corcoran.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to St. Mary Magdalene Memorial Fund or .
Published in The News-Herald on June 29, 2019