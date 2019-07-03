|
Kathleen Cave, a longtime resident of Leroy Township, passed away peacefully following a short illness on June 29, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 6, 1936, the daughter of Betty and Paul Radcliffe. During the Second World War, she lived with her mother and sister, Sharon, in Pasadena, California to be near her father who was serving in the United States Navy. On the way to California, she remembered singing "The Yellow Rose of Texas" with soldiers as the train crossed through Texas and receiving candy bars from the men. The family returned to Ohio following the War. After graduating high school, she worked for a time as a store detective for the Marshall Field’s department store in Chicago. At the Newman Center at Ohio State University, she met Gilbert T. Cave. The two were married and settled in Painesville nearly 60 years ago.She had two children, Terri and Mark, and was the most wonderful mother in the world. The family moved to Leroy Township in 1971 and Kathleen embraced country life, learning how to can vegetables, to make maple syrup, and raise farm animals. Each year, she hosted a large Thanksgiving dinner for extended family and provided thousands of treasured memories for all of us. She was active in local politics leading a successful campaign to elect her husband, Gilbert, as Lake County Municipal Court Judge. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and served as a poll worker for decades. She was active in the formation of New Directions for Living, a local non-profit devoted to providing transitional housing for homeless families in Lake County, she also volunteered as an activities coordinator for the Geauga Assisted Living Home.She was employed for many years at the Lake County Probate Court. Kathleen was an early organizer of the Leroy Township Days, and other community events in Leroy Township. In more recent years, she was a popular attraction at local events as the “Pocket Lady.” She loved and was loved by children. Her empathy for others and her positive outlook on life was an inspiration to everyone whose life she touched. She loved to cook, spending time with children, celebrating Mardi Gras, reading mystery novels, watching the Indians and the Browns, playing bridge, and making the people around her happy. She is survived by her husband Gilbert; her children, Terri and Mark; and her siblings, Sharon, Michael, and Maureen. She will be missed but, lived a life we should all aspire to live. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd., in Thompson, Ohio 44086. Donations on her behalf can be made to New Directions for Living. Arrangements entrusted to the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019