Kathleen E. (nee Wolkens) Bean, 69, of Perry, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 1, 1950, in East Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Kathleen had served as President of the Ohio License Beverage Association and was owner of Petticoat Junction in Mentor. She loved being with her friends and walking her dogs. She is survived by nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Kathleen also leaves her dogs, Jack, Millie, Jelly, Newman and Lewis, but there were many others went before her. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mary (nee Lynch) Wolkens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020