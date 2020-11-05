Funeral Services for Kathleen Fenn, age 78, of Concord Township will be held 6:00 PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 3:00 – 6:00 PM before the service, at the funeral home.Kathleen was born January 1, 1942 in Cleveland to Frank and Dorothy (Kowalski) Kuntz. She passed away November 4, 2020 at University Hospital in Chardon. Kathleen was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville, a member of the Christ Child Society and was an active volunteer for many other organizations. She was an Avon representative and enjoyed selling her Avon products.Kathleen is survived by her children, Christina (Gregory) Krusinski, Robert (Christie) Fenn IV, Gregory Fenn; grandchildren, Carissa, Seth, Stephanie, Ryan and Robert V “Will”; great grandchildren, Chanel, Emmett and Mia.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Fenn III and her parents.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the Christ Child Society, 9354 Mentor Avenue Unit #7, Mentor, Ohio 44060.