Kathleen L. Anderson
Kathleen L. (nee Heckman) Anderson, 89, of Wickliffe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Kemper House in Highland Heights. Born June 24, 1931, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Wickliffe 60 years ago. Kathleen was a member of Shoregate United Methodist Church in Willowick, and a former member of Euclid Lutheran Church, where she was very active serving as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Quilters Group of the church. She was also a 60-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, was a great mom and a tremendous homemaker. Kathleen always had a smile on her face, and loved gardening, sewing and cooking. She was the loving mother of Scott A. (Sandy) Anderson; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Anderson, Scott Patrick (Hannah) Anderson, Joshua (Jamie) Ohl, and Lukas (Kelly) Ohl; great-grandmother of Kyle, Kassie, Anna, Ashley, Adda and Toma; sister of Janet Gainor; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles A. Anderson (2001); son, Charles Wayne Anderson; parents, Leonard and Ethel (nee Grossenbough) Heckman; and siblings, Leonard (Nancy, dec.) Heckman. And Laurel (George, dec.) Purvis. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow at Acacia Masonic Memorial Park Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
