Kathleen M. Hantak (nee Campbell) passed away on November 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She was born in Cleveland on March 23, 1943.As the second of four sisters, the “Campbell girls”, Eleanor Brower, Kathleen, Sheila Finnerty and Colleen (John) Mugnano maintained a close and supportive bond through the years thanks to the love they received from their parents, Bill and Eleanor Campbell (of blessed memory).Kathleen met her husband, Don, while both were employed by the Cleveland Trust Company. Marrying on September 9, 1972 they moved to Willoughby and raised three children, Erin (Jeff) Ereth, Matthew and Megan (Ed) Noe.She used her abundant energy to make her house a beautiful home. Many hours from Spring through Autumn were spent toiling over her many flower beds of irises, roses and assorted blooms.Her joie de vivre was most evident as she lovingly doted on her grandchildren, Henry Edward Noe, Jacob Evan Noe and Joan Campbell Ereth.Kathleen is survived by nephews and nieces, her godson, Tom Bottger and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles as well as her brothers-in law, Bob Brower and Farrell Finnerty.A decades long parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and a past member of the Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, Kathleen’s faith was a source of strength for her throughout her life.A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Willoughby Ohio.