Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen M. (McNeil) Haydu, 79, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Kathleen was born May 25, 1940 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Mahon) McNeil. She passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.A young career woman turned homemaker and mother, she was a good Irish Catholic woman who loved her children and managed to keep her sanity. Having had seven children (five boys within six years), she took what God gave her in stride.She was sweet and caring and will be missed for her witty come backs and loving spirit. Mom enjoyed Sudoku, a good meal and good conversation. Kathleen was a parishioner at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church for 35 years and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2300 in Willoughby for over 50 years.She is survived by her children, Daniel (Rachael), Timothy (Kimberly), Joseph, Robert, Thomas (Stacy) and Mary Kay; step-children, Michael (Debbie) and Michele; sister, Peggy and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael and son, William. Her sister, Maryann is also deceased.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019