Kathleen Marie "Katie" Sheffield, 63, went home to Jesus on Friday, December 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long term illness. Katie was born July 10, 1956 in Ashtabula, OH to her loving parents, John and Eleanor Sheffield. She was a longtime resident of Painesville before moving to Willoughby. Katie is a 1974 graduate of Lake Catholic High School. She retired from the Lake County Utilities department after 30 years of dedication and leadership. Her love of God and family led her to many opportunities to serve others through her generosity and caring for those in need. She will be truly missed by many that loved and appreciated her wonderful spirit. Survivors include her brother, John K. (Priscilla) Sheffield; nieces, Shantell Sheffield, Stacy Bates, Vanessa (Edward) Leahy, Lindsay Barringer, Destiny Bates, and Quinn Sheffield; nephews, Jeremy Sheffield, Matthew (Tara) Sheffield, Conner Bates, Aaron Sheffield, and James Barringer; and her sister-in-law Rosalind Sheffield; and her ever so kind and loving friends that guided her, helped in so many ways, and meant so much to her. She is preceded in death by her father, John F. Sheffield; mother, Eleanor R. Sheffield; brother, Patrick Sheffield; sister, Ruth Barringer; brother-in-law, Dan Barringer; and her nephew, Sean Barringer. Family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH. Burial will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Twinsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting contributions to St. Bede the Venerable Church or Catholic Charities, 7911 Detroit Rd., Cleveland, OH 44102 in Kathleen’s name. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020