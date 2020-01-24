|
|
Kathleen "Kathi" P. Romano, age 69, of Madison, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 6, 1950 in Washington, PA, the daughter of Louis and Carmella (Falvo) Parisse. She was a graduate from West Virginia University and went on to complete her post graduate studies at University of Pittsburgh Dental School. She met the love of her life, Bruce Romano, and they were married on June 19, 1976 in Butler, PA. She is survived by her husband of nearly 44 years, Bruce; children, Anne-Marie (Josh) Koss, Michael (Maria) Romano, Kristina (Raymond) Cosari; brother, Samuel (Erin) Parisse; grandchildren, Elijah, Arianna, Isaac, Zelie, Antonio, Emma, Andrew, and Jude. She was preceded in death by her parents. For many years, Kathi enjoyed working as an adjunct instructor at Lakeland Community College as well as Tri-C in their dental hygiene programs. However, her greatest joy was her family! She was constantly volunteering her time in the elementary classrooms for their children's holiday parties and special events. She spent countless hours carpooling her children and friends to sports practices and competitions, music lessons, and church events, not to mention all of the packed lunches, prepared dinners, loads of laundry, and house upkeep she balanced. All of these hours and actions represent her servant's heart as she was amazingly thoughtful and intentional in giving to and serving everyone around her! She always went above and beyond to make sure everyone felt special and loved in all that they did! In her later years, she enjoyed all of her grandchildren and serving her family still even in her battle with sickness. Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26, River Street, Madison, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Final Resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to The , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-2204 or Cleveland, 216-844-HOPE (4673) or David Simpson Hospice House, Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020