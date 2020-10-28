Kathryn (Kathy) A. Haag of Chagrin Falls, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on October 22, 2020. Her immediate family surrounded Kathy in love. Kathy leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, William (Bill) H. Haag Jr.; her son, William (Suzette); and her daughter, Patricia (William) McDonnell. She also leaves her grandchildren, Taggart, Andy, and Missy and Taggart’s mother, Pamela Haag.Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude McGrath and her brothers, John C. McGrath and James J. McGrath.Kathryn McGrath was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 22, 1940. She attended Orange High School and Bowling Green University. In 1960, Kathy met her husband, Bill, at the Glastic Corporation where they were both working at the time. The two were married in 1961 and lived for years on the Chagrin River in Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Kathy was an adoring wife and devoted mother. She was actively involved in her children’s schools and in the Trinity Lutheran Church. The family made many lifelong friends during their years in Willoughby Hills.Following Bill’s passion for sailing, Kathy became an avid sailor despite her mistrust of open water and lack of swimming skills. Always wanting her family together, she spent many weekends sailing with her family at Mentor Harbor Yachting Club. For years Kathy raced competitively with the women’s sailing group, The Wet Hens, where she also found many lifelong friendships. In the 1990s, Kathy and Bill began spending much of their time in Placida, Florida at The Placida Harbor Club. For over 22 years, she provided a wonderful retreat there for her family as it grew with spouses and grandchildren. Kathy continued boating and developed a passion for the game of Bridge and obtained the level of a Life Master. Later Kathy began playing Mahjong, which she enjoyed with a competitive spirit. Once again, more lifetime friendships were madeIn 2018, Kathy became a part of the South Franklin Circle community in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, while keeping their home in Florida. She continued to play Mahjong and Bridge and took to emailing her family and friends with articles and funny cartoons. Kathy was loved by all wherever she went and SFC was no exception. She reconnected with old friends and made many new ones with both residents and staff alike. Kathy attended Valley Lutheran Church in Chagrin Falls. Kathy and Bill have been able to spend the last few years with both of their children and their families who also live in the Cleveland area. Her life was well-lived, filled with family and friends. Kathy, with her unconditional support and advice, beautiful smile and twinkle in her eye, will be missed terribly. Due to restrictions of the times, a private service will be held at Valley Lutheran Church for immediate family only.In lieu of flowers memorials in Kathy’s name can be sent to: Valley Lutheran Church All Saints Memorial Fund, 87 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 or Faith Lutheran Church of Rotonda West, 551 Rotonda Blvd W #2506, Rotonda West, FL 33947. Cards would be welcome to her husband, Bill Haag Jr., at 11000 Placida Road, Apt #2201, Placida, FL 33946. Please sign Tribute Wall at:murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com