Kathryn Anne "Kathy" Tibaldi

Kathryn Anne "Kathy" Tibaldi Obituary
Funeral Mass for Kathryn Anne “Kathy” (nee Flickinger) Tibaldi, 74, of Wickliffe, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.
Kathy passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence in Wickliffe with her loving family at her side.
Born December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for over 50 years.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor.
Kathy was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She loved her family and was the “Light of Their Life.” Kathy enjoyed popcorn and beer, plain M&M’s, and ice cream. She liked to make people laugh. She was a perfect role model, and loved her kids and grandchildren. She was the co-owner of Dino’s Restaurant and Catering.
She was the beloved wife of 27 years to Pat Tibaldi; loving mother of Dee (Kevin) Bolt, Connie (Mike) Powall, Kim (Mike) Nicoletti, Kris (Rob) Bates, Katie (Rick) Sutton, Mark (Marisa) Tibaldi, Kathleen Tibaldi and Marianne (Rob) Walter; cherished grandmother of 22; great-grandmother of two; and sister-in-law of Virginia Flickinger and Joan Tibaldi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. and Bertha R. Flickinger (nee DiPatie); siblings, Kenneth Flickinger and John Flickinger; grandchildren, Nicholas “Nicky” Sutton and Sophia Tibaldi; and brother-in-law, Michael Tibaldi.
Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:
www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
