Kathryn Courtney "Kelly" Phillips
Kathryn Courtney “Kelly” Phillips, 43, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights. Born Sept. 2, 1976, in Dade City, Fla., she had been a resident of Lake County for 20 years. Kelly loved her plants and flowers. She had a special love for animals, especially her cat, George and his cousin, Louie. She was the loving companion of Marty Watts; cherished mother of Nick Malenda and Justin Phillips; beloved daughter of Robert Beltempo and Rebecca Howe; cherished granddaughter of Richard Bell; and niece of Jan Siracusa. Kelly was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janet Bell. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
