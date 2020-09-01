Kathryn F. Buehner (nee Seuffert), aged 90 years, beloved mother of Frank, John (wife Mary Jane) and Margaret “Meg” Shaffer (husband Ronald), dear mother-in-law to Linda O’Brien, loving grandmother of Michelle Buehner, M.D., Beth Jackson (Mark), Christopher Buehner (Laura), Amanda McGill (Drew), Jeff Shaffer (Nicole) and Doug Shaffer (Michelle), cherished great- grandmother of Kaylee, Madison, Julia, Layla, Gianna, Dominic, Coraline and John Robert, devoted sister of Christine Seuffert. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the National Kidney Foundation
; or to the Build a Bear Foundation. Please meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, at 11 a.m. Burial following in All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.