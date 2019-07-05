Home

More Obituaries for Kathryn Booker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn J. Booker


1925 - 2019
Graveside services for Kathryn J. (Whitman) Booker, 93, of Willoughby, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, 38650 Lakeshore Boulevard, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Born November 13, 1925 in Waverly, KY, she has lived in Willoughby for more than 70 years. She enjoyed volunteering at the Deepwood Center in Mentor for many years. Survivors are her son, James R. (Laurie) Booker; and daughter, Patricia A. Booker; grandchildren, Shawn, Sharleen, Ray, and Chuck; and great-granddaughters, Keira and Kendra. She also leaves special family friends, Sondra and Lynn. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1983; and her son, Carl, in 2011. Her parents, John and Lola (Arnold) Whitman; and brothers, Weldon and William Whitman, are also deceased. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Special Olympics International, Attn: Donor Development, 1133 19th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20036.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019
