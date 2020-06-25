Kathryn Kucinski, age 99, passed away June 17, 2020, at Euclid Hospital. She was born Oct. 25, 1920, in Rochester, PA, and was a World War II Army Air Force Veteran. Kathryn was the beloved wife of the late Mitch; dear mother of Ken (Hope), Russ (Judy) and David; grandmother of Candy, Ali, Kenny, Sarah, Kelly, Jeff, Suzanne, Monica, David, Nick, Katie; great-grandmother of A.J., Mackenzie, Katrina, Samantha, Peri, Arden, Orrin. A Private funeral service was held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.