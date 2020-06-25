Kathryn Kucinski, age 99, passed away June 17, 2020, at Euclid Hospital. She was born Oct. 25, 1920, in Rochester, PA, and was a World War II Army Air Force Veteran. Kathryn was the beloved wife of the late Mitch; dear mother of Ken (Hope), Russ (Judy) and David; grandmother of Candy, Ali, Kenny, Sarah, Kelly, Jeff, Suzanne, Monica, David, Nick, Katie; great-grandmother of A.J., Mackenzie, Katrina, Samantha, Peri, Arden, Orrin. A Private funeral service was held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.