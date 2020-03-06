|
|
Kathryn M. "Kitty" Beil, 87, of Ravenna, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born December 6, 1932 in Kirtland, Ohio to the late Paul William and Elizabeth Anna (Bird) Beil. Kitty has lived in Ravenna since 1999 and was formerly of California and Oregon. She grew up next to Lake Erie in Chagrin Harbor Beach, Eastlake, Ohio and graduated from Willoughby Union High. She loved the theater, had a beautiful voice and enjoyed being in plays and the choir in high school. In California she worked in marketing for the Rolm Company and spent much of her free time at the Pacific Shore, collecting sand dollars, listening to sea lions and feeling the ocean mist on her face. Kitty Beil liked jokes and had a lot of spunk. In her late 60's, she drove cross country alone, from the West Coast to Ohio over the Rocky Mountains during mid-winter, joking that the words "no fear" were written on her forehead. She enjoyed farming, reading, swimming, traveling on trains and considered herself a hippie from the 60's and 70's. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Tressel in 1993; and her first husband who was the father of her children, Daniel Dougherty, in 2010; her daughter, Kathleen Dougherty; her granddaughter, Katie Pendleton; and son-in-law Greg Pendleton. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Dougherty, of Oregon, Suzanne Dougherty, of Ravenna, Edward Dougherty, of Florida; grandchildren, Michael Denyer and Jennifer (Singley) of Madison, Melissa (Denyer) Davis and Terry, of Ravenna and Jessica Babin, of Oregon; and nine great-grandchildren. In honoring Kitty's wishes, there will be no services, cremation has taken place. She will be greatly missed by her children, her grandchildren, her dog, Sammy, along with many friends. Condolences and memories of Kitty may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020