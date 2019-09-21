|
Kathryn Marie Jacobs, 71, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1947 to Mike and Evelyn Hromi, living her childhood years in Maple Heights, OH. She married her husband, Wayne Jacobs, on July 2, 1983 and recently celebrated 36 years of marriage. She most enjoyed being with her family, watching her grandchildren grow up, and any sort of family activity.Along with her husband, surviving are her brothers :Mike (Vicky) Hromi of Ravenna, Mark (Rose) Hromi of Streetsboro; sister, Cindy (Joe) Sobek of Munroe Falls; mother-in-law, Ann Jacobs of Burlington, W; brother-in-law, Warren (Sandy) Jacobs of IL; son, Chuck (Tiffany) Zobel of Dover; daughters: Shamar (Ray) Ross of Las Vegas, Shalon Baker of Windsor, Tami (Bill) Linton of Newton Falls; grandchildren: Aubrey and Jake Baker, Isabella and Avianna Zobel, and Cabo Ross.She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Evelyn Hromi, father-in-law Vern Jacobs, son, Shane Jacobs and son-in-law Keith Baker.Calling hours will be held September 24 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM and September 25 from 8:00 to 10:00 AM. Service will follow September 25 at 10:00 AM.Calling hours will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran church located at 17989 Chillicothe Rd (306), Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com Sly Family Funeral Home assisted family with her arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019