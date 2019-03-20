A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22nd, at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville, officiated by Rev. Tina Green. Family and friends will be received 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22nd at the funeral home. It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn R. Jackson announce her passing on Wednesday, March 20th.She will be fondly remembered by her parents, Sam and Mary Jackson; her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Mark Leonard; her niece and nephew, Audrey and Sammy Leonard; and great-niece, Lina Leonard. Kathy worked as a teacher and librarian for the Madison Public Schools for 35 years. Throughout her career, she inspired many students by sharing her love of poetry and literature. Her friendships meant the world to Kathy, and nothing gave her more joy than showering those she loved with gifts. She built a wonderful community of kindred spirits who will miss her tremendously. Contributions may be made in her name to Madison Public Library, Madison Food Bank, or Lake County Humane Society. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary