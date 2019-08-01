|
Kathryn "Kitty" W. Streett, passed away July 27, 2019, while residing at the Lantern of Madison. Her loving daughter, Martha Astrup, and grandson, Brandon Felger, were by her side. She was the wife of the late George A. Streett, who passed away in 1994. Kitty was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, especially for her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kitty also loved going to lunch with her friends. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Painesville, where she volunteered in the church office. She was born January 20, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John Dewey and Martha (Stoval) Love. Private family services will be held at a later date. Kitty is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jim) Troup, of Peta Luma, CA, Kathy (Dan) Strell, of Concord Township, and Martha (Donald) Astrup, of Painesville Township; son, James (Kate) Streett, of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, David, Christopher, Cory, Kristy and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Zander, Cooper and Logan; brother, Dr. John Love, of Pittsburgh, PA. The family would like to thank the Lantern of Madison for the kind care and compassion given to Kitty. Donations in Kitty's memory may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Unit E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019